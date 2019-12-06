TUSCUMBIA
Pearlie Stonecipher, 81, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Visitation will be today, December 6, 2019 from 11-1 p.m.at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Seth Hood will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edna Mae Fisher; brothers, Earl, John and Charlie Fisher; and sister, Louise Daniel.
She is survived by her husband, Lile Stonecipher; sons, DeWayne (Pam) Stonecipher and Terry (Sherre) Stonecipher; and daughter, Linda (Mark) Bratton; seven grandchildren; 16 greatgrandchildren; brothers, Claude (Susan) Fisher, Billy Fisher (Nancy) and Gene Fisher (Tammy); sisters, Kathy Smith, Judy Coggins and Rosie (Bobby) Wright.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
