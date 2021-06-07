RED BAY — Peggy Ann Cox, 74, died Saturday, June 5, 2021. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, 9-11 a.m., at the funeral home. She retired from Community Spirit Bank after 40 years.

