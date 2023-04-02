RED BAY — Peggie Hastings Miller, 82 died March 30, 2023. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
Most Read
Articles
- 1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collision
- Waffle House coming to Cloverdale Road
- Plantation Springs still picking up after tornado
- More than 4800 still without power in Florence area
- City won't pick up large logs, stumps
- Free fishing day lands big crowd
- Thompson still enjoys life's sweet music
- Storm downs trees, powerlines in Shoals
- Utility crews "working as quickly as possible"
- Lauderdale to conduct tornado survey
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collision
- Sheffield police officer faces misdemeanor charges
- Florence man accused of trafficking fentanyl
- Robyn Behel
- Baylee Atkinson
- Waffle House coming to Cloverdale Road
- Killen man facing murder charge in Winston County
- Ball year-round: Wayne County's Baugus has summer schedule booked
- Plantation Springs still picking up after tornado
- Patricia Hannah
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- TimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)
- You Said It (1)
- Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)
- Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)
- Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)
- UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)
Commented