RED BAY — Peggie Hastings Miller, 82 died March 30, 2023. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

