MUSCLE SHOALS — Peggy Linda Agee, 68, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away July 28, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was the daughter of Silas Agee and Mable Kirby Agee. Visitation will be held July 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM followed by the funeral service at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Nathaniel Agee and Darnell Agee; sisters, Marvileen Nichols, Mable Jean Martin, and Marcleen Childess; two nieces, and three great-nieces.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Delois Cornelison (Robert) and her brother, Charles Agee (Sherry). Her great-great-niece, Breelyn Smith; great-great-nephew, Jaylyn Tidwell, and she was loved by a host of nieces and nephews.
Peggy was a member of Donald Baptist Church, retired from International Paper (Champion) paper mill and was a member of Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department.
Pallbearers: Ronnie Agee. Ike Agee, Jason Childress, Michael Scott, Wesley Jackson, and Evan Jackson.
Commented