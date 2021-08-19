ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Ann Edwards Vickers, 84, died August 17, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Gatlin Cemetery. Visitation is from 12 until service Saturday at the funeral home.

