RED BAY
Peggy Ann Keeton, 88, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at Southern Magnolia in Golden, MS surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Kentucky on July 3, 1933 to Thomas and Louise Ashmore Turner. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Red Bay and the Red Bay Garden Club. She was a gift shop volunteer at the Red Bay Hospital and enjoyed assisting in the beauty shop at Red Bay Care Center. She along with her husband, William Hoyt Keeton, Sr. owned and operated Keeton Oil Company in Red Bay for many years.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 8, 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Red Bay with Brother Dallas Culver officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by four children, William Hoyt “Butch” Keeton, Jr. (Suzy), Kathy Hale (Sammy), Lisa Davis (Brooks) and Hal Keeton (Shala); nine grandchildren, Brooke Carnes (Mark), Brock Keeton (Stephanie), Briana McCoy (Ian), Karla Koger (Ron), Kyle Sparks (Tamara), Tyler Davis, Darby Baxter (Adam), Casey Keeton (Kloie) and Holly Bullen (Blake); two stepgrandchildren, T.J. Pruitt and Dakota Pruitt (Bethany) and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her stepfather, Braxton Sanford.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Davis, Adam Baxter, Kyle Sparks, Ron Koger, Casey Keeton, Blake Bullen and Kobe Koger.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 11-2 at First United Methodist Church in Red Bay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Hoyt Keeton Walking Trail, P.O. Box 2002, Red Bay, AL 35582.
