CANTON, GEORGIA — Mrs. Peggy Ann Winters, age 78, of Canton, Georgia, formerly of Tuscumbia, Alabama and Winter Springs, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mrs. Winters was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama to the late Thomas Luther and Opal (Jackson) Richardson. She was a 1959 graduate of Cherokee High School in Cherokee, Alabama, where she remained active in attending meetings and luncheons with the ladies in her graduating class. She attended Auburn University and graduated from Seminole State College with an Associate of Arts degree. Her career included work at NASA as one of Dr. Von Braun’s administrative assistants and a 33-year employment as an IRS agent. Following retirement from the IRS, she also worked at Rollin’s College and H&R Block. Mrs. Winters was an active member of Woodstock Church of Christ and was involved with helping in the Food Pantry and tax preparation. Mrs. Winters was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine auxiliary, where she was the clown known as Pollywog.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Winters was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John “Jack” Ray Winters, Sr.; and a son, John Ray Winters, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Roy (Jenine) Winters and her grandchildren: Brennan, Faith, Lexi, Ashton, Melanie, Joshua, Chance and Owen, of Cumming, GA; an adopted-in-her-heart daughter, Sheri Lingo, and Sheri’s children: Tere Seibert, Andrew Duby, and Joan Bassett; Tere’s children, Jennifer, Samantha, John, and one grandchild; Andrew’s children, Anna, Julie, Michael, and five grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Keith) Ellis of Richmond, Virginia; brother, Lynn (Marilyn) Richardson of Midland, Texas; five nephews and their families: Paul Ellis, Stephen Ellis, Tim Ellis, Jon Richardson and Clark Richardson; four great-nephews and six great-nieces; as well as extended family and friends.
Mrs. Winters will be inurned with her husband at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. There will be a Celebration of Life at Woodstock Church of Christ to be scheduled at a future date.
