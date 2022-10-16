BURNSVILLE, MISSISSIPPI
A Celebration of Life Service for Peggy Austin Burcham, 77 of Burnsville, MS was held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Magnolia Funeral Home – East Chapel with interment to follow at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. Craig Chandler, Shannon Seaton and Joe Story officiated the service. Visitation was from 12:00 PM until service time at Magnolia Funeral Home - East.
Mrs. Burcham passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 to be with our Lord and Savior after battling a short terminal illness. She was born August 6, 1945 to Powell and Ruby Austin. She was a longtime employee of Walmart and loved to cook for the family, church, and community. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Church of Christ. Through the years she has been a wonderful mother, grandmother, teacher, dietician, store clerk, owner of a convenience store, and most importantly a faithful and loving Christian and friend to all. She has fought the good fight, finished the race, and has kept the faith.
Peggy is survived by her children, Leda Burcham Colwell (Richard), Lloyd Burcham (Susan) and Lane Burcham; her grandchildren, Rodger Glen Burcham, Rebekah Suddler (Emanuell), Ryan Burcham, Julianne Colwell, Clyde Burcham and Bethany Butler; her brother, James Rufus Austin (Barbara); her sister-in-law, Kathy Austin; other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Powell and Ruby Austin; her sister, Jane Hardwick; her brother, Gerry “Doc” Austin and her brother-in-law, John Hardwick.
Pallbearers were Clyde Burcham, Rodger Burcham, Jeff Burcham, Heath Whitaker, Tommy Bonds and Reed Bronson. Honorary pallbearers were Abe South, Richard Colwell, Kelly Hardwick and Chris Austin. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Peggy Austin Burcham.
