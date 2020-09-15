LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Peggy Avenell Newton Lumpkins, 90, died September 12, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Leoma Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of Leoma Baptist Church.

