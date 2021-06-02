KILLEN — Peggy Behel Ezell, age 78, of Killen, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Visitation will be today, June 2nd from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Jeff Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Orey Ezell, Cody Ezell, Richard Dent, and Darren Kennemer. Honorary Pallbearer is Camden Ezell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Allen and Beulah May Behel; husband, Carl Eudine Ezell; sister, Nona Lee Behel Barr; brothers, Dan, Jerry and Jim Behel; and granddaughter, Kristin Duncan Ezell.
Survivors are her son, Bobby Ezell (Polissa); sister, Aliene Behel Wade; grandchildren, Orey Ezell (Kayla) and Cody Ezell; great-grandchildren, Madalin and Camden Ezell.
Peggy loved taking care of her Cat Baby, playing Bingo, Tick Tac Toe, and family feud with her friends at Cedar View. Donations may be made to North Alabama Christian Children’s Home. A special thanks to Cedar View Assisted living for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Children’s Home. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
