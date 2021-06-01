FLORENCE — Peggy Behel Ezell, age 78, died May 29, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral to start at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.