SHEFFIELD — Peggy Charlene Berryman, 66, of Sheffield, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, July 19, from 2 until 3 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Jim Lumpkin officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Charlene was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Russellville and loved to play the piano and sing for the Lord in church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Geary Wayne Berryman; parents, Charles E. and Peggy Maples; brother, Tim Maples; and sister, Ruth Maples.
Charlene is survived by her children, Laura Willingham and Chris Berryman; brother, Jeff Maples (Betsy); sister, Marcia Alexander (Tommy); grandchildren, Brittany, Tiffany, and James Willingham; great-grandson, Alex Willingham; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Helen Keller Home Health for the care given to Charlene.
