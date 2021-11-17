DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI

Peggy C. Sparks Adams, 81, died November 16, 2021. Services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS, with burial in Allen Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8.

