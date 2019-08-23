SHEFFIELD
Peggy Carter, age 76, of Sheffield passed away August 19, 2019. Visitation was Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. The service will be today at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be Case Townsend and Colby Marks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Joe Carter; parents, Robert and Gertrude Ogletree; son, William “Buddy” Carter; sister, Juanita Ogletree; brother, Harmon Ogletree.
Survivors are daughter, Tia Carter Johnson (Rodney); sisters, Pauline Willingham “Oneal” and Marie Oliver; brother, Bobby Ogletree; grandchildren, Kayla Melton, Blayze, Carter, Johnson and Londyn Johnson; and a host of friends, nieces and nephews.
Commented