RUSSELLVILLE — Peggy J. Childers-Brown, 79, of Russellville, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. A private service will be held for the family Monday, November 23, 2020. Rev. Mark Parris will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She loved playing the piano, since she was a child. She enjoyed collecting antiques and the outdoors. She was a pianist at Leighton United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve Isbell and Lorene Hyde; and husband, Edward G. Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Lynn Woodard; sons, Steve Childers, Randy Childers (DaJuana), and Terry Childers (Regina); grandchildren, Courtney Gober (John), and Tyler Childers (Erica); step grandchildren, Clayton Thrasher (Courtney), Haley McElroy, and Scott McElroy (Nikki); nine great grandchildren; cousins as well as many friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
