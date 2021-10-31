RUSSELVILLE — Peggy Corbell McGuire, age 85, of Russellville, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Peggy and her husband, Ollie, owned a TV and furniture store in Ohio. When moving back to Russellville, they opened and operated Russellville TV & Pools. Peggy loved mowing, working in the yard and gardening. She loved her husband, her daughters, and loved especially being “Granny” to her grandchildren and great-grandbabies. During her battle with cancer, Peggy was a fighter and her family will cherish her memory forever.
The visitation will be 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 01, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Neil Rogers officiating. Burial will be at Tharptown Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Rat Allen, Roger Allen, Chad Vincent, Marty Graham, and Jeremy Lane.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ollie McGuire; daughter, Diane Cheryl McGuire Hall; parents, Grady and Lennie Corbell; brothers, Johnny Corbell, Clyde Corbell; and sisters, Margret Corbell, and Barbara Corbell.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Patricia Montgomery (Jimmy); son-in-law, Stanley Hall; grandchildren, Stephen Hall (Heather), Brad Montgomery (Allie), Blake Montgomery (Jessica), MaLea Robinson (Michael); great-grandchildren, Macy Hall, Rhett Singleton, Collin Montgomery, Connor Montgomery, Brooks Robinson, Layne Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. Santiago, the 4th floor staff of NAMC, Northwest Alabama Cancer Center and our home health nurse, Michelle Hutcheson for the love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
