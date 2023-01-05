SHEFFIELD — Funeral for Peggy Dianne Hankins, 64, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cave Spring M.B. Church, Muscle Shoals. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 pm. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

