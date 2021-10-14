COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Peggy Dixon, 83, died October 11, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, with burial in Shawnettee Cemetery, Collinwood. She was the wife of the late Charles Dixon.

