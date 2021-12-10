KINGMAN, AZ — Peggy J. Hannah, age 89, of Kingman, AZ, formerly of Iuka, MS., passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at home with her husband, family, and friends. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church Kingman, AZ.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Coy Hannah; one daughter, Rosa; two grandchildren; two great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Hallie Lindsey; sister, Jo Broyles.
Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021, at Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS., beginning at 10 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will follow visitation beginning at noon in Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Ron Norvell. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Iuka, MS.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Salvation Army.
Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com.
Commented