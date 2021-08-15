RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Peggy Ann Hester, 79, of Russellville, went to be with her Lord on August 13, 2021.
A graveside service will held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Dempsey Cemetery, with Rev. Matthew Reed officiating.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pinkard Funeral Home.
Survived by two sons, Greg (Beth) Shelton and Keith Shelton of Russellville; two granddaughters, Jessica (Ryan) Karr of Birmingham and Jordan (Brett) Fish of Muscle Shoals; and three great-grandchildren, Nolan Fish (one), Claire Karr (five), and Landon Karr (due September).
“Nana loved Jesus and her family with her entire being. A true saint, the most loving, giving and genuine person, the epitome of grace and strength, she overcame undeserved hardships throughout her life with class, while also proving that she was, as she put it, “a tough ol--’ bird”. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and leaned on the Lord always and encouraged others to do the same. She never missed a birthday party, holiday or family celebration. She was always there to love and support her family during sad times and sickness. There aren’t words to describe the impact she had on her family and friends, nor are there words to express the depths to which she will be missed”.
Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it. White shores, and beyond, a far green country under a swift sunrise,-Tolkien
