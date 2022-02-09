ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Holden Slaton, 80, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 10th at 2 p.m. in Harvey Cemetery. Wendell White will be officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Ms. Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Almon Holden; husband, Mancil Slaton and brother, Everette Holden. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Lesa) Slaton, Belinda (Billy) Brown, Christi (Tim) Haraway, Carrie (Kevin) Lash; grandchildren, Chad (Julie) Slaton, Dusty (Nicole) Slaton, Chelsea Puckett, Stephanie (Chris) Wilson, Alexis Haraway, Kaylee (Kirk) Murphy, Alyssa Lash; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Sherwood; brother-in-law, Travis Slaton and sister-in-law, Frances Scogin.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
