FLORENCE — Peggy Irons, Florence, AL left this earthly world on December 20th, to meet her savior Jesus Christ. She had battled Parkinson’s for the past twelve years. She was a mother, grandmother and friend to all. We knew her as Mom, Gran, Aunt Peggy, “P” and Miss Peggy depending on who you were in her family of friends. She was a loving, humble, gracious, servant leader, who loved her family, friends and children. She was a devout Christian attending Woodlawn Church of Christ and loved her church family.
We have been blessed by her grace in our lives. She had a unique way of getting you to smile and laugh, no matter who you were. She taught us the true joy of love. Each of us having our own unique story that only you and she knew. She lost her daughter who had Cerebral Palsy at a young age. This led her to a career of taking care of children after this loss. They became a part of hers and our extended family for a lifetime. She opened her home to everyone. She taught all of us to cook cornbread, biscuits, fried chicken and your favorite trimming.
Preceding her in death were her daughter, Sherry; parents, Leo Bevis and Ina Bevis; and brother Donald Bevis.
She is survived by Larry Irons and they would have been married 60 sixty years, December 29th, 2021. Her son, Charles (Alyson); grandchildren, Ashlyn and Charley (Holly); brother, David Bevis (Holly); sisters-in-law, Martha Jones, Paula Irons, Sue Irons, Gloria Bevis, and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the caregivers who assisted us over the past year (Wanda Holloway, Bonnie Ragan, Michelle Duncan, Teresa Butler). We will be eternally thankful for the service you performed.
Due to COVID-19, we will be having a graveside service with masks required. Mom would want you well to celebrate Christmas with your family. Graveside service will be held 12:00 PM on Thursday December 23rd at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charley Irons, Ashlyn Irons, Ken Davis, Jerry Hill, Ralph Richey, Barry Rinks and Clay Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Whitten, Waylon Mitchell, Tara Payton and Layne Rinks.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Woodlawn Church of Christ Building Fund, 101 County Rd 323, Florence, AL 35634 in her honor.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
