FLORENCE — Peggy Joyce “Pebbie” Long, age 81, of Florence, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private visitation and service at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Frances Hamblin; sister, Anna Jo Hopper.
Survivors are her husband, Bobby Burns Long; children, Shelia Long Rains (Eddie) and Robin Long Taylor (Brad); grandchildren, Stacie Coduto (Gage), Stephanie Boiano (Chris), Steven Gravlee (Jennifer), Shane Carter (Gina), Salina Nelson, and Slade Hester; 12 very special great-grandchildren and four very special nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Encompass Hospice and special caregivers, Jeanette Thigpen, Beth Chittam, Angela Doerflinger, Margie Vaughn, Lisa Creasy, and Virginia Risner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of your choice that feeds and/or supports children. She was a loving caregiver and boss. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
