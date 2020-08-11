SHEFFIELD — Peggy J. Simms, 79, died August 10, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 9 a.m. Friday at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.