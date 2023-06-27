F 6.27.23 Peggy Jane Howard.jpg

SHEFFIELD — Peggy Jane Howard, 79, of Sheffield, AL passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Guy Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

