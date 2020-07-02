FLORENCE — Peggy Jane Walker Keeton, 62, died June 28, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time at One Lost Sheep Church, Florence. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Lindsey Chapel Cemetery. She was the mother of Sabrina Hendrix of Cypress Inn, TN. Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, directing.