TUSCUMBIA — Peggy Janice Willis, age 87, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her residence.
Peggy retired as an inspector at Lee Company in Russellville after 19 1/2 years. She was member of the Mountain Star Homemakers, the Shiny Stars of CB&S Bank, and enjoyed being a part of the Muscle Shoals Senior Citizens. She was a social butterfly, loving to take trips, to laugh, and have a good time. She loved listening to Elvis and the Gaither Vocal Band. She was a faithful and devoted member of Valdosta Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pelham Willis; and parents, Hardy and Eva (Thomerson) Hoskins.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Elaine Lindsey (Ray); stepsons, Johnny (Susie) Willis, Donnie (Nancy) Willis, Billy (Sandra) Willis; sisters, Mary Sue Dixon, Connie (Jerry) Myrick; brothers, Sonny (Billie) Hoskins, Ronnie Hoskins; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 04, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel. Pastor Scott Livingston will officiate the service. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. The pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
