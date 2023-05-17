HAMILTON — Peggy Jean Colburn Brown, 85, died May 15, 2023. Visitation will be today from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Love Joy Cemetery.

