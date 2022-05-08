LEIGHTON — Peggy Jean Jackson, 90, of Leighton, AL passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Mark Mayfield will be officiating. She was a secretary for many years at Tuscumbia Board of Education as well as Leighton Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth O “KO” Jackson; parents, Leland and Catherine Stipp; brothers, Robert Stipp and Arthur Stipp.
She is survived by her son, Kenny Jackson; daughter, Cindy Webster (Stephen); special friend and caregiver like a daughter, Amy Junot; grandchildren, Chuck Jackson, Brad Jackson, and Michael Webster (Catherine); great-grandchildren, Olivia Jackson, Hannah Jackson, Katelyn Jackson, Abby Jackson, and Matilda Webster.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
