IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Peggy Jean Sullivan, age 84, of Iuka, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, October 31, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Barton Cemetery with David Conley officiating.
Peggy was a native of Cherokee, Alabama and a member of Red Rock Church of Christ. Peggy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Above all, she was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord and loved people. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Sullivan; parents, John Wesley and Mary Bolden; and brothers, James Wesley, Robert, and Thomas Bolden.
Peggy is survived by her children, Judy Fincher and William Sullivan (Cindy); grandchildren, Merle McKissack (Tima), Debra Motes (Matthew), Michelle McKissack, John Fincher (Victoria), and Brittany Sullivan; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be John Fincher, Matthew Motes, Merle McKissack, John Curry, Jeremiah Crittendon, Michelle McKissack.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to North Mississippi Home Health and Hospice.
