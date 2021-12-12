FLORENCE — Peggy Jo Berry, age 74, of Florence, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14th from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Wednesday, December 15th at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Brother Doug Ferris and Brother Jerry Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Cody Berry, Houston Berry, Hayden Teele, Blake Terry, Russ Bowling, and Geoff Vick.
Preceded her in death was her husband, Sonny Berry; parents, Arthur Franks and Elene Franks; and brothers, Marvin and Ottie Ray Franks.
Survivors are her children, Tim Berry (Mollie), Jennifer Rumble (Chris), and Dwight Berry; grandchildren, Cody, Houston, Hayden, Courtney, Chelsey, and Carissa; great-grandchildren, Eva Grace, Elsa Claire, and Caleb.
Peggy was a past member of Lee Heights Baptist Church and was a member of Underwood Baptist Church. She was owner and operator with her husband Sonny, of Petersville Florist for several years.
A special thanks to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home staff, to Dr. Anjum and RN Daniel Freemon for their love and care. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
