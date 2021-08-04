CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI
Peggy Joan Bain, 81, of Corinth, Mississippi, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial because of COVID. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Bain was a graduate of Hatton High School. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, traveling, and working with her flowers. But her biggest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dennis O. Bain; children, Sonja Armstrong (Lane), Greg Bain (Melissa), and Dexter Bain; grandchildren, Ryan Bain (Tiffany), Samantha Warhurst (Brandon), Parker Bain, Katelyn Stephenson (Cody), Bain Trousdale, Chad Sutton (Mallory), and Sam Armstrong; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
