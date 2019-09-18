BRASELTON, GEORGIA — Peggy Joan McDonald, age 83, of Braselton, Georgia, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Peggy enjoyed reading, putting puzzles together and Search a Word puzzles. She loved her family and her church. Peggy had a witty personality and was quick with her funny remarks.
She is survived by her son, Larry McDonald and wife, Melissa; daughters, Kathy Lanum, Cheryl Bryant and husband, Danny, Lori Bennett and husband, Tim; sister, Carolyn Hurn and husband, Ron; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. McDonald; daughter, Keely McDonald Watkins; grandchildren, Nicole Bennett and Cody Watkins; and her parents, Leeland and Earleen Wildes Copeland.
The family will announce a Memorial Service to be held at a later date in Florence, Alabama. Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
