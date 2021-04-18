MUSCLE SHOALS — Peggy Nichols Johnson, 89, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 20, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Thomas Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Peggy was a native of Colbert County and a member of Second Baptist Church, Sheffield. She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Charles Nichols and later Billy Ray Johnson; daughter, Kay Nichols; grandson, Cody Nichols; and parents, Grady and Lucille Shirley.
Peggy is survived by children, Charles Randy “Buddy” Nichols, Susie Isbell (Ricky), Pam Nichols, and Billie Ruth Trousdale (Robbie); grandchildren, Tisha Pierce, Kayla Hines, Katrina Stutts, Ashton Bond, and Chance Scoggins; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Trousdale, Chuck Pierce, Chance Scoggins, Joe Bowe, Steve Pounders, and Danny Watkins.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to condolences for the family.
