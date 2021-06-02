MUSCLE SHOALS — Peggy Joyce Forsythe Hammack, 83, died May 30, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a lifelong registered nurse.

