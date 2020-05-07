RUSSELLVILLE — Peggy Joyce Taylor, 88, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at Burns Nursing Home.
Mrs. Taylor was a member of Belgreen Church of Christ. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to everyone. She leaves a lifetime of wonderful memories and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. today, May 07, 2020 at Belgreen Cemetery with Brother Jackie Richardson speaking a the service. The family would like to invite the friends to come, stay in their vehicles, and as soon as the service is over everyone will have a chance to circle through the cemetery driveway allowing you to pay your respects and to sign the register book.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ottis Joe Taylor; daughter, Shirley Garner; son-in-law, Sammy Garner; parents, Jessie and Beddie (Pounders) Hamilton; sister, Jewel Tompkins; and brothers, Knox Hamilton, Horace Hamilton, Arnold Hamilton and Jay Hamilton.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Frankie Taylor (wife, Karen); grandchildren, Rusty Garner (wife, Angel), Robin Griffin (husband, DeWayne), Falon Alexander (husband, Doug), Mandy Bradley (husband, Philip); great-grandchildren, Joseph Williford, Gaby Garner, Trey Garner, Luke Alexander; sister, Dottie Vincent; sister-in-law, Ann Taylor; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be family, Frankie Taylor, DeWayne Griffin, Rusty Garner, Joseph Williford, Doug Alexander and Philip Bradley. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Garner and Luke Alexander.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Burns Nursing Home for the love and care of our mother and grandmother.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented