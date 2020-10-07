SHEFFIELD — Peggy June Daughety Smith, 77, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Florence. The funeral service will immediately follow with Christopher Biernacki officiating. There will be a private interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Peggy was a 1960 graduate of Sheffield High School and a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Florence.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Smith; children, Sheri McClendon, Charles McGee, Amy Scoggins, and Michael McGee; mother, Marjorie Daughety; sister, Margie Ann Bendall; grandchildren, James Tyler Roberts, Allison Handley, Noah Scoggins, and Robert Owen McGee; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be James Tyler Roberts, Cameron Handley, Wayne Bendall, Anthony McClendon, Royce Mask, and Joe Stacy.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 630 North Poplar Street, Florence, AL 35630.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented