KILLEN
With great sadness and deep sorrow we announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, no longer bounded by her earthly body and the evilness of Alzheimer’s. Peggy was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, and was loved by all.
Peggy June Davis Chamblin, 77, of Killen, passed away October 11, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.
Survivors include her son, Tony Chamblin (Casie); daughters, Teresa Masonia (Bo), Kim Lindley (David) and Kristi Edwards; brother, Auther Ray Davis; sister, Betty Johnston; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Herbert Chamblin; parents, Auther Wiley Davis and Virgie Lou Wright Davis; brothers, Leon Davis and Royce Davis; sisters, Jean Beavers, Ann Peden and Faye Springer; nephew, Barry Peden.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Center Hill Cemetery. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Colby Holden, Malachi Davis, Matt Davis, Colton Chamblin, David Lindley, Bo Masonia, Cayden Holden and Connor Holden.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
