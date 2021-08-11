KILLEN — Peggy (Kopacko) Hires, 72, went to be with her Lord Saturday (August 7, 2021) morning after an extended battle with COPD. Peggy was born October 31, 1948, to McKinley and Lessie (Miller) Nelson in Waynesboro, Tennessee and lived in several states before returning to her beloved Alabama after her father’s passing. She married her husband Richard in 1991 and was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She worked for several years at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (BFNP) for TVA before getting her Realtor and Brokers License, serving as Broker for Century 21 in Florence. She returned to BFNP with the Shaw group for the restart of Unit 1, prior to retiring to spend time with her beloved Grandchildren. Peggy was a lifelong Alabama fan and eagerly awaited the start of football season each year.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father and mother, McKinley and Lessie Nelson; brother, Jay; and granddaughter, Rosemarie Parrish.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; sister, Mary Jane Breuhan; children, Jason Kopacko and Amanda Parrish; stepchildren, Pamela, Allison, and Jessica Hires; grandchildren, Lily McKinley, Nehemiah, Isaac, Titus, and Micah Parrish, Colin, Jesse and Piper Kopacko; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Elkins East Chapel from 12-2 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 2 P.M. in the chapel with Bro. David McKelvey officiating. Burial will be in Hale Cemetery in Killen.
Special thanks to the Sweetwater Hospital Association ICU staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
