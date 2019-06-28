TUSCUMBIA — Peggy Louise Crowden Carter, 69, of Tuscumbia, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation will be today, June 28, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral service following in the chapel. Andre McGhaee will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Shaw Cemetery.
Ms. Carter was a native of Leighton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Carter; brothers, Jimmy Godsey and George L. Crowden; sister, Evelyn Holt; and parents, George Milton and Annie Lillian Crowden.
She is survived by her children, Crystal Borden, Gabe Carter, Adam Carter and Tracy Crowden; brothers, Bobby Crowden and Elbert Crowden; grandchildren, Emily Tucker, Jonathan Borden, Michaela Carter, Rachel Carter, Lani Carter, Jacobi Carter, Darrian Carter, Anna Carter, Alexis Lambert, Clayton Cryer, Damian and Brian; great-granddaughter, Lilith Carter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Gabe Carter, Adam Carter, Jacobi Carter, Darrian Carter, Anthony Cryer and Josh Landers.
The family extends special thanks to Alacare Hospice, especially, Kevin, Julie and Deborah; and the staff of Milner Rushing.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented