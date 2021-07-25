LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Peggy Lou Pickard, 89, died July 23, 2021. Visitation is 1-2:30 p.m. on July 25, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, with 2:30 p.m. funeral to follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, TX. She was a member of West Groves Church of Christ in Groves, TX.

