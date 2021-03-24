RUSSELLVILLE — Peggy Lou Winsted, 75, Russellville, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, March 25, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the funeral home chapel with Benny Terry officiating. Interment will be in Isbell Chapel Cemetery.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James Winsted; sons, Eugene and Richard Winsted; daughter, Kathy Winsted; grandchildren, Doug Benson and Rusty Fountain, Jr.; great-grandchild, Liam Winsted; three sisters and one brother.
Peggy is survived by her children, Sandra Winsted, Rosemary Doyle, Debra Key (Ken), Jimmy Winsted (Tammy), Barry Winsted, Doris Fountain (Rusty), and Heather Smith (James); siblings, Betty Letson, Shirley Sutton, Meletha Jones, Dell Riddle, Jerry Henson, Walter Benson, Ricky Benson, and Randy Benson; special friend, Michael D. Hill; and a host of grandkids and great-grandkids whom she loved dearly.
Peggy’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers, and great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
