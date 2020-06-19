FLORENCE — Peggy Louise Harris, of Florence, formerly of Bloomfield, Missouri, was born February 10, 1930 in St. Louis, MO. She married Billy Ferrell Harris on September 21, 1946 and he preceded her in death. Mrs. Harris departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center at the age of 90 after a brief illness. She was a member of First General Baptist Church in Bloomfield MO where she served as Sunday School Class treasurer and was on the food committee for several years until she moved to Alabama to be close to her son Donnie and his family. After moving to Florence, Alabama almost 10 years ago, she became an active member of Forest Hills Baptist Church and served on the food committee. She enjoyed taking care of people especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a girl by the name of Abby Jerrell whom she cared for and loved like a granddaughter. She also enjoyed taking care of her roses. Mrs. Harris went to Beauty School in 1968, opened and operated her own salon until she retired on December 13, 1997.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Rich Hardeman officiating. Burial and graveside service will be held on Sunday June 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield, MO with Rainey Mathis Funeral Home assisting the family.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arbie and Nola Douglas; in-laws, Ernest and Minty Harris; son, Donald F. Harris; granddaughter, Shawna Harris; and brother, Bobby Douglas.
Mrs. Harris is survived by her son, Larry Harris, Hudson, FL; daughter-in-law, Leta Harris, Florence, AL; granddaughters, April Bearden, Florence, AL, Lora Ralston, Bristow, OK, Heather Harris, Hudson, FL; grandson, Jeremy Harris and wife Megan, Florence, AL; great-grandchildren, Ty and Dylan Ralston, Bristow, OK, Chelsie Harris, Hudson, FL, Paisley Harris, Kennedy Bush, Florence, AL; and great-great-grandson, Alex Harris, Hudson, FL.
A special thanks to the ICU nurses, Palliative Care nurses, and Dr. Lyman Mitchell of NAMC for all they did.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
