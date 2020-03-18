ATHENS — Peggy “Mary Agnes” Michael, age 95, of Athens died Sunday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Michael was born May 12, 1924 in Lauderdale County. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church, Athens.
Services will be 4 p.m. today in the chapel of Spry Funeral Home with Joe Teal and Dr. Aaron D. Johnson officiating, visitation from 2 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Dement Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, David Paul Michael, Robert Luther Michael, John Dylan Michael, John Paul Michael and Buddy Gamel.
Survivors include her sons, David Paul Michael and wife, Sunni, Robert Luther Michael and wife, Sarah, John Ivan Michael and wife, Patsy; grandsons, John Dylan Michael and John Paul Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Willie Trousdale; husband, John Paul Michael; four brothers and five sisters.
