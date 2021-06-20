LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Peggy Joan Massey Myers, 80, died June 19, 2021. Visitation will be June 22, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Kidd Cemetery. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

