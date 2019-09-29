RUSSELLVILLE — Peggy McMurray Smith, age 78, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence.
Peggy was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved her family deeply. Even though she was a very private person, she had a wonderful sense of humor. She was an avid Alabama fan, ROLL TIDE!!!!
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jack Wiley Smith; parents, Harley and Lillie McMurray; four brothers; and two sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Joel (Andrea) Smith, of Russellville and Debra West of Corinth, MS; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Berg, Jean Clark, Vonnie Scarpetta; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented