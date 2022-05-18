PRATTVILLE — Peggy Newbern Hammond, died May 16, 2022. Funeral will be held Friday at 2 pm. at First Baptist Church, 138 S. Washington St. Prattville. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. For a complete obituary and suggested memorial gifts, please visit prattvillememorial.com She was the wife of Harold J. Hammond.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.