TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Peggy R. Monroe Day, 83, died April 1, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Way of Life Worship Center. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the church iwth burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka is directing.

