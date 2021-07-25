TOWN CREEK — Peggy Reeves Smith, 69, died July 23, 2021. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek. Peggy was the wife of fifty years to James Smith.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.