KILLEN — Peggy Rosanna Tidwell, 68, died August 15, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Peggy is survived by her husband, Cletus Tidwell.

